WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County man will soon have his criminal record expunged and his concealed carry permit returned to him after it was revoked by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office following a string of events that started with a "human error."
George White, who was a central witness and victim in a 2013 Mingo County corruption probe, filed a petition last month to appeal Sheriff James Smith's revocation of his concealed carry permit. In a hearing Thursday in Mingo County Circuit Court, it was revealed that — to the surprise of everyone involved — White's criminal record was never expunged after his wrongful conviction and imprisonment by former Circuit Court judge Michael Thornsbury.
Smith said White never should have been granted a concealed carry permit since his record was never cleared, however someone at the Mingo County 911 office entered the wrong Social Security number for White when running a background check.
"This was just human error — nothing intentional," Smith said. "Until his criminal record is expunged, he is considered a convicted felon. But we're going to make sure this is all taken care of."
White held his concealed carry permit for several months before it was revoked, and Smith said it's lucky he was never stopped in another state or county with guns on him, since a background check would have revealed his prior conviction, which was vacated by a judge in December 2013.
White and Smith — who is familiar with the convoluted history between White and the Mingo County justice system, as he was a deputy at the time — believed White's record had already been expunged.
"By pulling the permit, we've helped bring this to light so White can get it fixed and get his record cleared, as it should have been years ago," Smith said.
David Barney, White's attorney, said it's unclear why an expungement was not granted after White was released from jail and his conviction was dismissed.
"It could have been just a glitch in the system. That's the unfair side effect of bureaucracy — things aren't always done the way they should be," Barney said. "We're very glad to get this mediated amicably, and hope this is the last time we'll be here defending [White's] constitutional rights."
In 2013, White was arrested by then-Mingo County sheriff Eugene Crum so Crum could avoid paying White $3,000 he owed White for campaign materials, according to federal prosecutors. White spent 240 days in jail after the arrest. When he was released, prosecutors re-arraigned White on the charges, but then dismissed them in February 2014.
Crum was killed in an unrelated shooting later in 2013, but his arrest of White was an integral component of a federal investigation that ended with a handful of indictments, convictions and lawsuits against some of Mingo County's highest officeholders, including Thornsbury, who federal investigators regarded as the head of Mingo's corruption ring.
White began talking with the investigators after his arrest, leading Crum, Thornsbury and others to pressure him into firing his lawyer — the sole point of contact between White and investigators — and hiring one picked by Thornsbury. After the investigation concluded, Thornsbury and then-county prosecutor Michael Sparks were convicted of depriving White of his constitutional rights.
Assuming he had a clean record, White applied for and was granted his concealed carry permit last March.
While the granting of the permit was an error in and of itself, Smith said he believes the case is a one-off and that there are not others in the county who have wrongfully received concealed carry permits.
"[A concealed carry permit] would have never been issued if the correct Social Security number was entered, and this could have come to light sooner," Smith said. "It's on [the Mingo County 911 office] and on us at the Sheriff's Office for not double checking — but it really was a human error."
Barney, White and Smith had a brief meeting before Thursday's hearing, where they came to an agreement on how to handle the case.
White and Barney will now move forward to expunge White's criminal record so nothing like this will happen again, and Smith and the Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $220 for filing and process fees for the initial petition to review Smith's revocation of the concealed carry permit.