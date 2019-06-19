HD Media
West Virginia American Water is now accepting applications for the company's 2019 Firefighting Support Grant program. Firefighting support grants provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in the company's designated service areas.
To qualify, fire companies must be located in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne or Webster counties. The maximum grant amount is $1,000.
Information and application requirements can be found on the Firefighting Support Grant page of the W.Va. American Water website.
For more information, contact Bradley Harris at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com or 304-340-2087. Applications must be postmarked by July 5 and recipients will be notified in August.