Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
lake.jpg

Lake Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County recently received funding to purchase a ground monitor.

 Via Facebook

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia American Water announced the recipients of its 10th annual Firefighting Support Grant program, which will provide more than $19,000 in financial assistance to 21 fire departments across the state.

Fire departments in Logan, Boone and Cabell counties received funding for specific items.

Recommended for you