LOGAN — Three members of the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness were at the Logan City Council’s regular session Tuesday, Oct. 13, where they inquired about what resources the city may have to assist its homeless population.
Based centrally in Bridgeport, the WVCEH seeks to provide resources for landlords and providers interested in tackling homelessness, as well as outreach services for those experiencing homelessness.
Three representatives from WVCEH — Jaxen Strunk, Tennille Liber and Kristy Preece — approached the Logan City Council on Oct. 13 to raise awareness for their services in the area, as well as to ask about ways the city might be able to help.
“A homeless individual who lives in the street in your town costs your city a ton of money,” Liber said. “On average, you’re looking at $40,000 per person because they utilize police services, they utilize EMS services, they utilize emergency rooms … homeless individuals cost taxpayers a lot of money. Our ultimate goal is to get those individuals in your town, in your city, into housing.
“We did want to just come and talk to you and let you know that we are here, we are providing services, getting feedback from the city council to see if there are any areas that we’re missing or anything that you know that needs to be accomplished that we haven’t accomplished at this point,” Liber added. “One of the issues that we’re running into in the Logan/Mingo area, in general, is lack of housing, so if you have any resources, we are open to resources to help locate housing.”
Both Liber and Preece then said another major issue in finding housing for the homeless is a lack of landlords either available to rent, or willing to work with such individuals.
“We would love to connect with the people of Logan, with the City of Logan, to try to bridge that gap,” Preece said. “How can we create rental resources so that these people are not causing a drain on your tax system, so that these people are safe, they’re not dying on the streets, they’re not starving, they’re not living in their cars with their infants, and the landlords — how can they benefit from working with us by helping people in their own community?”
City fire chief and code enforcement officer Scott Beckett, who also sits on the Logan Housing Corporation — an organization that works in conjunction with the Logan County Housing Authority — noted the Logan Landing senior housing complex, which opened in December 2018, and the planned Loganwood complex that will focus primarily on low-income veteran housing. He said one of the goals of both those projects was deterring homelessness while also keeping the housing separate from the city’s business district.
“What we found is in the business district, we need to keep it the business district and try to keep our housing outside of that,” Beckett said. “It’s brought up several issues before, but the city has made great strides. I think we have identified 54 abandoned structures in the city, then three years ago, we were able to put a 36-unit apartment building at the end of town, and that kind of helped bridge the gap a lot.”
Liber lauded those efforts, but said there is still a younger segment of homeless individuals missing from the equation. She said many of the homeless individuals decline to relocate, if offered, because of ties to the community they live in.
“We’ve taken, probably I would say, a handful of individuals out of Logan and placed them in other parts of the state,” Liber said, “but for the most part, they don’t want to leave.”
Beckett and Mayor Serafino Nolletti said they are working on demolishing the city’s abandoned structures, to which Liber asked, “How does that help the homeless individuals in your community? For the homeless now staying there, how does that help them?”
“You know, these buildings aren’t going to help these people anyway,” responded councilman Ken Lee. “They have to come down. I mean, they’re not livable. I mean, I’m sure your agency’s probably not going to be willing to come in and put thousands upon thousands of dollars in renovation. As far as houses being available and ready to go, I can’t think of any right now myself — and not that we’re heartless, but it’s just … we don’t have facilities to just go through — unless you find a landlord that has apartments or something that’s willing to do that, but most of those are full as you probably well know.”
Liber agreed that the buildings are not livable and once again asked how their organization may work with the city to bridge the gap. Lee said the city is limited in their capabilities due to factors like financial resources for renovations.
City clerk Amber Miller-Belcher suggested holding a separate meeting to discuss the issue. Nolletti and other city officials agreed and collected business cards from the three.
Councilman Jay Mullins suggested getting county-level officials involved in the process as well.
According to the WVCEH.org website, Region 4 — which covers Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties — had 30 identified homeless individuals in 2019.