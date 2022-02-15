As COVID-19 deaths climb in West Virginia, new and active case counts are still on the decline, which state health officials have said means the current omicron surge is likely coming to an end.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state totaled 6,067 on Tuesday, with 44 of those deaths reported overnight.
West Virginia reported 978 new cases Tuesday — the second consecutive day new cases have been less than 1,000 — and active cases totaled 5,951. That’s 1,311 fewer active cases reported than Monday.
There were 806 West Virginians hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, including 19 children. That’s 27 more patients than reported Monday, but 138 fewer than last Tuesday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Of those in the hospital, 191 patients are in an intensive care unit and 121 are receiving care on a ventilator.
More than 66% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated. That increases to 76% for those in the ICU and 81% for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from the COVID-19 virus.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, per the state dashboard. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, 42% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.