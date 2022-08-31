Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History recently announced grants awarded to organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office, according to a news release.

“We are proud to be able to distribute these grants to deserving organizations, projects and individuals across the Mountain State,” said WV Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith. “We are very thankful to Governor Jim Justice for securing the funding that allows us to help these organizations, and for always supporting the mission of our department to grow the arts in West Virginia, help preserve historic properties across the state and assist public libraries to provide access to resources and services to all West Virginians.”

Recommended for you