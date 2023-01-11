Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

A panel of West Virginia legislators got an update Sunday on state emergency leaders’ efforts to secure more federal disaster aid after recent denials of assistance requested following major flooding.

West Virginia Emergency Management Division executive director G.E. McCabe’s update before the Joint Legislative Flooding Committee came a month after his agency announced that state requests for federal emergency aid in Doddridge, Jackson, Kanawha, Mingo and Wyoming counties had been denied.

