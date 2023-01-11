A panel of West Virginia legislators got an update Sunday on state emergency leaders’ efforts to secure more federal disaster aid after recent denials of assistance requested following major flooding.
West Virginia Emergency Management Division executive director G.E. McCabe’s update before the Joint Legislative Flooding Committee came a month after his agency announced that state requests for federal emergency aid in Doddridge, Jackson, Kanawha, Mingo and Wyoming counties had been denied.
McCabe outlined the state’s strategy of grouping together storm events spanning from July 12 through Aug. 15 as a single incident, to allow the state to meet federal disaster declaration qualification thresholds.
The state is sticking to that strategy as it seeks to appeal the denials.
McCabe noted that two rainfall events in that time frame didn’t meet state or county damage thresholds, a requirement for a declaration that unlocks public assistance grant funding support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Damages from a July 26-Aug. 1 flooding event met thresholds in McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties, and damages from an Aug. 10 flooding event met thresholds in Doddridge and Jackson counties, McCabe said.
But the combined damages for each of those events didn’t meet the state threshold for a disaster declaration, McCabe lamented.
If all four heavy rainfall events from July 12 through Aug. 15 were combined, McCabe noted, the grouping would meet the state declaration threshold.
FEMA approved disaster declarations for McDowell and Fayette counties for respective July 12 and Aug. 15 rainfall events since damages exceeded those counties’ thresholds and the state threshold.
McCabe said his agency is gathering information from the National Weather Service and the state’s network of stream gauges to appeal the FEMA denials. State officials are researching how other states have secured declarations for events with extended incident periods, McCabe told lawmakers.
“[T]he grounds were saturated, and we didn’t hardly have a break during this period of time from July 12 up to Aug. 15,” McCabe said. “We continued to get rain throughout the state. The grounds continued to be saturated. So the runoff [got to] where you couldn’t absorb it and just continued to cause us problems.”
Meeting three days before the start of West Virginia’s 2023 regular legislative session, the Joint Legislative Flooding Committee briefly noted proposed legislation to appropriate $10 million to address flooding damage.
The $10 million would come from the state’s allotment of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress in 2021.
But the committee couldn’t take action on the legislation, because it lacked a quorum.
The damages combined from the four time windows of heavy rain from July 12 through Aug. 15 across Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties exceeded $7.86 million, according to McCabe’s presentation to lawmakers. Most of that damage came in McDowell and Fayette counties from July 12 and Aug. 15 heavy rain, respectively.
West Virginia’s narrow valleys, steep slopes and shallow soil make the state especially vulnerable to flooding, raising the likelihood the government will be asking for more flooding-prompted FEMA disaster declarations in the future.
A study released in 2021 by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found that more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — are at risk of becoming inoperable because of flooding. That was a higher share than any other state.
