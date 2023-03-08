Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Gov. Jim Justice has approved a bill reorganizing the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The governor signed House Bill 2006 on Saturday, according to a letter from his office to House of Delegates Clerk Steve Harrison.

The bill will end the DHHR and create the Department of Health, the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Health Facilities. The changes take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you