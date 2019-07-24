LOGAN COUNTY - Gov. Jim Justice made several stops in Logan County on Wednesday and was treated to a luncheon by Logan city officials at city hall.
Justice's first stop was at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area of the county when he, along with officials from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, met with 16-year-old hunter Chase Herndon, who unearthed a shed elk antler at the site. Herndon, who is from Holden, led Justice and WVDNR Elk Project Leader Randy Kelley to the antler's location so it could be properly retrieved.
State law prohibits anyone from taking elk antlers for themselves.
"I'm really proud that Chase did the right thing and got in touch with my office when he came across this antler," Justice said in a press release. "He's a true outdoorsman like me, and it's great to see a young hunter respecting this piece of nature so it could be retrieved the right way."
Throughout his visit, Justice and Herndon spoke with each other about their shared love for bowhunting. Herndon has already won several major awards for his hunting skills, including a world archery championship in 2016 when he was just 13 years old.
Officials with the WVDNR gave Herndon a DNR hat as thanks for his efforts.
The governor's next stop was at Logan City Hall, where he was treated to a Chirico's luncheon thanking him for his help with downtown projects, most notably the demolition and cleanup of the Sayer building, which collapsed April 26. According to Justice's general counsel, Brian Abraham, $80,000 out of the governor's contingency fund went toward the demolition and removal costs, with the Logan County Commission adding $7,500 for the total.
Many officials attended, including Logan County Commission President Danny Godby, Logan County Administrator Rocky Adkins, Town of Man Mayor Jim Blevins, Del. Ralph Rodighiero (D-Logan), Del. Tim Tomblin (D-Logan) and State Sen. Paul Hardesty (D-Logan), whom Justice appointed to the seat formerly held by Richard Ojeda in January.
"If it wasn't for you all helping us, that building would still be standing there probably," Mayor Serafino Nolleti said. "We're a small town, a struggling town that's been hit hard by the downturn in the coal industry, but with everybody working together, we can do it. We have done it, and we will continue to do it. We just can't say enough about everybody that helped us with this project, past projects and, hopefully, future projects."
Justice spoke briefly before the luncheon got underway, refuting Nolletti's remarks about Logan being a "small town," remarking that Logan has "bright days ahead" and speaking fondly of southern West Virginia as a whole. He also lauded himself as a businessman who "gets things done" and urged both the town and county to use him while they can because of his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.
"I'm a business guy, and I came along as a real rarity," Justice said. "Whether you like me or don't like me, that's up to you, but I would say if you don't take advantage of me while you've got me, you're really screwing up because I truly am with you, and I can bring things to the table that is a rarity beyond belief. When have you had the opportunity to have somebody that has the connection with the president of the United States of America that I have? If you fail to use that opportunity, then shame on you, because it is something that we'll never have again. No way. No possibility we will ever have that again."
Following the luncheon in Logan, Justice made his way to Man to visit the new athletic complex built at the site of the former Man Junior High School demolished in spring 2018. $100,000 from the contingency fund was used to complete the park.
Justice's visit was short due to rain, but both he and Hardesty both spoke briefly to area citizens who showed up to greet the governor.
"People of the Man area, this is the man responsible for this right over here," Hardesty said. "It was time to give something back we had a junior high that sat here 14 years, burnt down twice, dilapidated structure. This is something for the community. Even though it's temporary, eventually, you'll see a combination of Buffalo Grade School and South Man Grade School probably built right here in four to five years. I wanted the governor to come up and see what he did to help the people of Man we use this every day, Governor."
"It is beautiful, first and foremost, and it's something that so many people can use, especially kids," Justice said. "We've got to have lots of stuff for our kids not only does it do that, but it gives people like me a place to go walk, where I need to be there 18 hours a day," he quipped, "but it just gives us so much, and southern West Virginia, I've said it a million times, I owe my life to the people of southern West Virginia and really and truly, I'm just tickled to death to be a part a teeny part a lot of people have done a lot of licks here, and I'm proud of every one of you."
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.