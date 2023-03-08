Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Amendment approved

West Virginia House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee co-Chair Ty Nestor, R-Randolph, proposed an amendment on the House of Delegates floor adopted by the House Saturday. The amendment would prohibit the Parks and Recreation section of the Division of Natural Resources from establishing all-terrain, off-road or utility-terrain vehicle trail systems within state parks and state forests other than a forest trail system.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates made a significant revision to a state forest trail system bill on the verge of passage Saturday.

The House set up a vote on passage of Senate Bill 468 after amending it to prohibit the Parks and Recreation Section of the Division of Natural Resources from establishing all-terrain, off-road or utility-terrain vehicle trail systems within state parks and state forests other than a forest trail system the bill would make permanent at Cabwaylingo State Forest.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you