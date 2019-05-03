HD Media
The West Virginia Humanities Council has awarded 15 new grants to nonprofit organizations in West Virginia that support educational programming.
The council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities, budgeting over $800,000 for such projects each year.
Major grants are designed for projects requesting over $1,500 and up to $20,000, and are awarded twice annually. Minigrants, designed for projects requesting $1,500 or less, are awarded four times per year.
The next Humanities Council minigrant deadline is June 1 and the next major grant deadline is Sept. 1.
The West Virginia Humanities Council recently awarded 15 new grants:
n Capon Bridge Ruritan Club (Hampshire County), "Focus on History, Capon Bridge Founders Day," history presentations
n Contemporary American Theater Festival (Jefferson County), "2019 Humanities at the Festival," humanities programming
n Davis & Elkins College (Randolph County), "Humanities at Augusta: Celebrating Traditional Artists and Makers," humanities programming
n FestivALL Charleston, West Virginia, Inc. (Kanawha County), "LGBTQ Appalachian Authors' Roundtable"
n Friends of Blackwater (Tucker County), "Tucker County Industrial History Project," interpretive signs
n Friends of Ashby's Fort, Inc. (Mineral County), "Archaeological Exploration and Interpretation of Ashby's Fort, 2019 Season," archaeological investigations
n Friends of Wheeling, Inc. (Ohio County), "Wheeling Civil War Symposium"
n Harrison County West Virginia Historical Society, "Revealed: A Glimpse Behind the Curtain of Harrison County's Women," exhibit
n Marshall University Research Corp. (Cabell County), "The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy"
n National Coal Heritage Area Authority (Mercer County), "Coal Mining Heritage Festival"
n Shepherd University Foundation (Jefferson County), "2019 Appalachian Heritage Writer's Award and Writer-in-Residence - Everybody's Street and Being Black in Appalachia: The Prose and Poetry of Crystal Wilkinson," writer-in-residence program
n The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum (Mingo County), "Bridging the Generation Gap in Mine Wars History," exhibits and museum journal
n West Virginia Public Theater (Monongalia County), "Post-show discussion for Storming Heaven: The Musical"
n West Virginia University Research Corporation (Roane, Braxton, and Kanawha counties), "Presenting Eastern Woodland Indian Traditions to 4H Summer Campers," history presentations
n West Virginia University Research Corporation (Monongalia County), "Seedy Talks: Morgantown Seed Preservation Library Speaker Series"
For information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program, contact Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or riebe@wvhumanities.org, or visit wvhumanities.org.