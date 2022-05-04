CHARLESTON — As West Virginia works to certify and improve recovery houses across the state, Huntington city officials took to the state Legislature last week to plead for more say in the process.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy Jan Rader and Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters testified Tuesday before the Legislature’s Interim Joint Committee on Health, each saying some recovery houses in the community are a tragedy waiting to happen. The leaders are seeking a way to make homes safer for residents.
Rader, who in February retired as the city’s fire chief, said she lost a lot of sleep as a firefighter and later fire chief due to worrying that a fire would start in a recovery house and cause a large loss of life.
“Life moves faster than policy, and sober living homes were popping up because of a need, obsolete, but there were no regulations,” she said. “Now that we are trying to (fix) that and give them a path, a lot of them do not want to comply.”
As an example, Rader referred to an April 7, 2020, fire at a single-family home in Huntington. The fire was in the walls near a door frame, which was the only exit for people living on the second floor of the home. The structure was a sober living home, she said, which had six women living on the second floor, but the city did not know and the operator did not cooperate with Winters’ investigation.
“This electrical issue that caused the fire could have been found on a simple inspection by your building code and fire marshal,” she said. “There were no working smoke detectors in the home either.”
She compared the potential loss of life and trauma that would follow to the Emmons Jr. apartment building fire of January 2007, in which nine people were killed in a fire at a Huntington apartment building. Rader said the city still feels the effects of that fire, and that is what they want to prevent.
In 2020, the Legislature passed into law a voluntary certification program for recovery houses. Winters said less than half of the 60 known recovery homes in Huntington have started the certification process.
“This is where we need more assistance. We need that discussion, that open, honest discussion,” he said. “There’s more to treating the people. We have to protect the people,” he said, later adding, “At some point, there will be a catastrophic fire in one of these types of homes that (fill us with regret).”
Williams said resources provided by the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy and the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences have been helpful, but he thinks more collaboration needs to be done.
He said in Huntington, residents are frustrated by recovery houses moving into their neighborhood without prior warning. When businesses operate in Huntington, Williams said, they usually start by talking to the fire marshal and other code inspectors to make sure a structure is within code, and obtain a business license.
Not all the homes have business licenses, certificates of occupancy or assurance from inspectors that it is a safe place to live. Williams said he believes that through the certification process with the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences, municipalities should be able to certify the safety of the buildings.
Williams said as the city works to develop ordinances to address the issues, they don’t need to focus on closing housing, but there should be incentives for those that do it correctly.
“By golly, if it’s going to operate a flophouse, they don’t need to do it in our state,” he said. “They don’t need to do it out in the county, and they certainly don’t need to be doing it in the municipality.”
Williams offered Huntington as a location of a pilot project for any measures the Legislature takes next year to address the issues.
“We have to make sure that everything that we’re doing for those who are fighting addiction and substance use disorder, we’re giving them an opportunity to be able to bring their life back,” he said. “Those who are simply looking to take advantage of them should be shut down yesterday.”
Emily Birckhead, executive director of the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences, said it follows the National Alliance for Recovery Residences, which she said has the best standards and electrical principles that guide operations of recovery houses.
She said states regulate the professional services and local governments regulate the health and safety standards. Both, she said, must adhere to federal laws and limitations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or Fair Housing Act.
She said the houses have strict codes of ethics that must be followed to be certified. The certification process is a hybrid between certification and technical support to make sure the recovery houses fall in line with state and national standards, she said.
Birckhead said there are 188 certifiable residences in West Virginia and 176 have engaged in the certification process, about 94%. Of those, 75 have been certified. The state has 1,180 certified beds.
The certification cannot be mandated, but they can put stipulations on how these places receive state funding and referrals. She said about 55% of homes get some kind of state funding or state contract, but almost all are getting referrals.
She said National Alliance for Recovery Residences standards believe it’s important for people in recovery to be both physically and socially nurtured to prevent relapse. In other standards, they require 50 to 70 square feet of room per person living in a sleeping room. There are also requirements for how many bathrooms, sinks and toilets are in the house.
She said since the recovery houses had been bought before the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences started, it allowed flexibility in its first year so locations could make renovations and repairs to their physical buildings.
She said they also look at the home life and the physical and emotional support system the location provides when deciding whether or not to certify a location. They also consider whether or not the location is a good neighbor.
“We want them to be good neighbors, and we’re really trying to teach people in these houses to be productive members of society. We’re trying to teach them how to live in a neighborhood, how to be a part of a community,” Birckhead said.
She referred to one neighborhood that had three recovery houses in which an elderly woman said she hadn’t had to do any work on her house since they opened because they were always doing it for her.
Throughout the application process, the alliance works with the program to adjust it to national standards, sometimes having to make adjustments up to seven times. A program cannot receive certification until every house it operates is inspected and certified, Birckhead said. Unannounced visits for certified programs are also possible, she said.
Rader said the city knows of about 60 sober living homes in city limits, the majority of which they know about because of responding to emergencies at the home or someone complaining about it. She questioned how many others there were.
After meeting with Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, last month, residents of Rosalind Road in the East Pea Ridge area near Barboursville also spoke Tuesday about issues with a recovery house in their neighborhood, which has brought with it several unresolved issues.