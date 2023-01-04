Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MATEWAN — The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum recently announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Red Bandana Awards.

“At the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, we celebrate the symbol of the red bandana,” a statement from the museum said. “A piece of cloth given to miners to cover wounds, the bandana was taken up by striking miners during the Mine Wars as a marker of ‘the Redneck Army’ during the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain. To those of us that celebrate this heritage, the symbol represents dedication, solidarity, and the courage it can take to fight for our rights as Americans and as citizens of the world.”

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you