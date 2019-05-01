State officials revealed the new online reservation system Friday afternoon during an announcement at Audra State Park in Barbour County. The online system will replace a mail-in system that has been in use for decades.
Sam England, the Division of Natural Resources' parks chief, said agency officials are "pretty excited" about the new system.
"We've been working on this for quite some time, and we're excited to put forth a product that works this well," he said.
The new system will go into effect May 1. England expects it to dramatically streamline the reservation process.
"Every campsite in our entire system will be reservable, all the way through each park's operating season," he explained. "In the past, some parks and forests didn't even take reservations; Audra and Moncove Lake are two good examples.
"Also in the past, we only made about half our campsites available for reservation, and those could only be reserved between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Now people will be able to reserve any site for any day the park is open for operation."
Would-be campers will be able to access the park system's website, www.wvparks.com, via computer or mobile device. Once online, they will be able to see which campsites are open on any given date.
England said campers who already reserved campsites for the 2019 season needn't worry.
"They don't have to do anything at all," he added. "Their reservations have already been put into the new system and will be honored."
After the 2019 camping season ends, the mail-in system will be discontinued. Thereafter, reservations will have to be made online, by telephone or by stopping in at park offices. England said if someone accustomed to the old system shows up unaware at a campground, parks officials would "do their best to try to get them a campsite."
"Even if they come in after hours, we'll have a Wi-Fi hotspot so they can use the online system or call," he said.
In a release, parks officials outlined the basic rules for the new system:
- All campsites and picnic shelters will be available for reservation one year in advance, beginning on the first day of the month for that month.
- While advance reservations for campsites are encouraged, walk-ins will still be welcomed if campsites are available. Campers who arrive at the park without advance reservations can inquire about available sites by going online, calling 833-WVPARKS (833-987-2757), or by stopping by a designated check-in station or park office.
- Existing mail-in and over-the-phone reservations have been entered into the new system and will be honored for the 2019 season. Confirmation letters have been mailed, and guests can also confirm their reservations by calling 833-WVPARKS (833-987-2757).
- If a cancellation is made within 60 days of a visit, a credit toward a future stay will be issued. Cancellations made within one week are nonrefundable.
- To make a reservation or to determine campsite availability at any West Virginia state park or forest, visit www.wvstateparks.com.
During the Friday news event, state officials also announced that campgrounds in 16 state parks will receive $3.5 million worth of upgrades.
England said the upgrades are being funded by a $60 million bond issue.
"We're doing improvements in all our lodges, cabins, campgrounds, bathhouses, and we're addressing a lot of deferred maintenance at our parks," he continued. "At Audra, for example, we've added electric hookups to 39 campsites, we've upgraded the campground store and check-in station, and we're preparing to build a family bathhouse that will address some of our handicap-accessibility needs."
The 16 parks scheduled for the upgrades are, in alphabetical order: Audra, Babcock, Beech Fork, Blackwater Falls, Bluestone, Cabwaylingo, Camp Creek, Cedar Creek, Chief Logan, Coopers Rock, Holly River, Kanawha, Moncove Lake, Twin Falls, Tygart and Watoga.