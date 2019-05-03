HD Media
CHARLESTON - Gov. Jim Justice and the state Attorney General's Office on Thursday announced a $37 million settlement with McKesson Corporation, pushing the total paid in West Virginia's pursuit of 13 pharmaceutical wholesalers to in excess of $84 million.
According to a news release, the $37 million settlement represents what is believed to be the largest state settlement of its kind in the nation against any single pharmaceutical distributor, and the combined total of $84 million stands as the largest pharmaceutical settlement in state history.
The McKesson settlement resolves allegations by the state related to the distribution of controlled substances to West Virginia licensed and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration registered dispensers in the state. It does not resolve any allegations brought by counties, municipalities or other political subdivisions within West Virginia, according to the release.
McKesson denies the allegations of plaintiffs' complaint and any wrongdoing.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey brought the lawsuit along with the departments of Health and Human Resources and Military Affairs and Public Safety.
Terms require McKesson to pay $14.5 million by within three business days of the case's dismissal with five additional payments of $4.5 million each year through May 6, 2024.
The plaintiffs intend to use their portions of settlement funds to further the collective fight against drug abuse in West Virginia.