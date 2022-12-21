Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
YE--Over It
Buy Now

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. 

 Kiichiro Sato | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — West Virginia may be next to consider banning TikTok from state devices, according to actions taken by state officials Monday.

Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Monday morning asking Justice to join with other states in banning the social media platform on state devices because it presents a cybersecurity threat.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Recommended for you