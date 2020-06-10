Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.