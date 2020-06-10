LOGAN — The 2020 primary election was held across the state of West Virginia on Tuesday night, but due to deadlines, the results were not available by press time.
Readers can visit www.loganbanner.com for the most up-to-date election results.
Contested races in Logan County include Republicans Chris Trent, Brandon Ulysses Conley, John D. Pridemore, Mike Sheppard and Windell Hunter running for sheriff; David Adkins, Jeff Lane and Randall Brewer running for Logan County magistrate in Division 1. Two open seats are available on the Logan County Board of Education. Candidates are Moss R. Burgess and incumbent Harold McMillen in the Central District, incumbent Barry Mullins and Austin Workman in the Western District and James “Jimmy” Porter in the Eastern District.
The primary election was originally scheduled for May 12 but was delayed until June 9 due to the novel coronavirus. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.