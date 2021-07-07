CHARLESTON — Residential customers of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power companies will see an increase of just over 6% after the rate increase was approved Wednesday by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
The PSC conditionally approved a modified rate base cost tracker and surcharge for the two power companies and imposed a three-year moratorium on filing for a base rate increase.
The purpose of the tracker and surcharge is to allow the companies limited cost recovery related to capital investments made between rate cases, according to the PSC.
The companies originally requested $48.2 million to cover rate base increases since their last base rate case. The commission reduced that amount to $44.2 million, which will result in a 6.12% increase in the average residential customer’s monthly bill.
“With this order, the commission is underscoring the need for utility companies to invest in their infrastructure while we stabilize rates and avoid frequent large base rate increases,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a press release.
“While the companies’ surcharge is a new concept, the commission has, at the direction of the West Virginia Legislature and on its own, approved similar surcharges to enable expedited cost recovery for natural gas and water utility companies,” the release said. “The Legislature has authorized the commission to expedite cost recovery outside of base rate cases for certain expenses of electric utility companies.”
The Consumer Advocate Division, the West Virginia Energy Users Group, the Kanawha County Commission and Steel of West Virginia were all granted intervenor status. APCo/WPCo have approximately 463,000 customers in 23 West Virginia counties.
Additional information, including the final order, is available on the commission website at www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 20-1012-E-P.