Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, speaks against a bill that would decrease the maximum number of weeks a person could receive unemployment benefits during a Senate floor session on Monday. The bill advanced to the House of Delegates.

The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Monday that would reduce the maximum number of weeks a worker could receive unemployment benefits from 26 to 20.

The Senate voted 27-5 to advance Senate Bill 59 to the House of Delegates. Two senators were absent. The Senate passed similar legislation last year, but it died in the House. The legislation was drafted with the assistance of WorkForce West Virginia.

