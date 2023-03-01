Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Bill's lead sponsor

Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, is lead sponsor of the bill aimed at strengthening West Virginia’s flood resiliency. The measure was approved without opposition Monday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill to create a trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential — but not required — $40 million allocation.

Senate Bill 677 passed through the chamber in a 33-0 vote Monday, advancing to the House of Delegates.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

