Randy Smith

West Virginia Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, speaks from the Senate Floor on Monday. The Senate passed a bill led in sponsorship by Smith that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program.

 WILL PRICE

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill aimed at making it easier for state environmental regulators to fast-track projects supported by a massive influx of federal infrastructure funding.

Approved without opposition or discussion Monday, Senate Bill 439 would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program. Design-build projects combine design and construction services under one contracting entity.

