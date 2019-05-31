By RYAN QUINN
HD Media
CHARLESTON - West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael says he wants to officially introduce and pass Saturday his newly proposed bill that includes charter schools plus public school worker pay raises and other public school funding increases.
This could finish the senators' side of the special legislative session on education in one day.
The draft bill, which Carmichael publicly released Friday, wouldn't give school workers the raise that Republican senators promised until the school year after next, though the Senate president said "there's no effort to delay a pay raise" and "that's more a placeholder than anything."
"We have already reserved the funds for the expense and investment in this bill," he said. "... We went through and just made every effective date (July 1) 2020, based on we'll pass this as a Senate and we don't know when the House is going to do it and so forth."
Also, when Carmichael announced earlier this month what his new "Student Success Act" would generally include, he said county boards of education would oversee the charter schools.
"If people don't want them, they just won't authorize them," he said on the "Talkline" MetroNews radio program.
But the draft bill he's released would allow the unelected state Board of Education and public colleges to approve charter schools to open in counties where the local, elected school boards don't want them.
"The likelihood of that occurring is almost zero," Carmichael said Tuesday of the state board overriding a county board.
While "education savings accounts" vouchers aren't in the bill, Carmichael said he plans for a separate bill creating them to be the only other bill introduced and passed Saturday. He said he plans to publicly share that bill this Wednesday.
These vouchers provide parents public money to send their kids to private schools, including religious schools, or homeschool them or otherwise provide them with non-public education.
Passing these bills in one day would require at least four-fifths of senators to agree to suspend the rule that bills must be read on three separate days in session.
Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, said it's currently unclear whether the Democratic votes will be there to support that.
"We know what's in there," he said. "Is three days going to make any difference? I doubt it."
He said he doesn't yet know how Senate Democrats, who called for running individual education bills rather than a large one, will vote.
House of Delegates Communications Director Jared Hunt said the House won't be meeting Saturday. He said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, currently plans to call the House back into session June 17, the same date of the previously scheduled interim legislative meetings, and finish the special session as soon as possible after that.
"Several members are planning to introduce their own bills," said Hunt, who said he heard from Hanshaw that some delegates' proposals will go beyond the scope of Carmichael's current proposal.
"They'll also look at whatever the Senate sends over, should they pass anything," Hunt said of when the House members reconvene.
He said Hanshaw will be out of the country from this Saturday to the following Saturday.
House Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, said a majority of Republican delegates previously said they favor running multiple education bills. But he said he hasn't yet gotten a chance to comprehensively gauge where they stand now that Carmichael has released his big, draft bill.
Carmichael's bill includes many of the same provisions of Senate Republicans' "omnibus" education bill (Senate Bill 451), which the House, despite also being under Republican control, killed in February during the regular legislative session. Delegates killed it on the first day of this year's two-day, statewide public school workers strike.
"I'm calling it Omnibus Bill 2," said Joe White, executive director of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association union, in a Facebook Live video Tuesday.
"What a circus, what a circus that is going on under the golden dome, which is now covered in plastic," he said.
Compared to the omnibus bill, the Student Success Act would delay the effect of many of its provisions to start not next school year, but the school year after next.
Under the bill, all the state's public colleges combined could only authorize four charter schools in West Virginia, but the bill doesn't otherwise limit the number of charter schools that could open in the state.
The final version of the omnibus bill that the House killed would've capped the allowed number of charters statewide at seven or eight.
In his Facebook Live video, White said of Saturday that "we want you here. Come by the thousands and let them know that West Virginia has spoken."
"Glove up, ding ding, Round Three," he said.