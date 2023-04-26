Several personnel changes were announced Monday in the ranks of the West Virginia State Police.
When he took over in March, amid widespread problems, interim Superintendent Lt. Col. Jack Chambers said he planned to assess key positions within the agency.
Several high-ranking administrators were accused of wrongdoing in an anonymous letter sent to state officials and the news media about six months ago. The letter contained enough specificity to spark a state Department of Homeland Security investigation that is still ongoing.
A former member of the Capitol Police, Chambers took over after the resignation of Jan Cahill. One of Chambers’ first acts was to appoint Maj. J.L. Mitchell as chief of staff services and liaison to the media.
He also reassigned former Majors James Findlay and Shallon Oglesby, who held top-ranking positions within the department, and reverted each to the permanent rank of lieutenant.
On Monday, Mitchell announced several additional personnel changes.
“These decisions have been deliberate and thoughtful as we move forward with integrity, building upon the trust we have had with the citizens of West Virginia since 1919,” Mitchell said in a released statement.
According to the statement, Lt. B.L. Mankins was promoted lieutenant colonel and Maj. E.D. Widmeyer was named chief of field command. Maj. A.S. Perdue, previously a captain of Troop 5, was named head of professional standards.
R.M. Hogan was promoted to Troop 1 captain and G.S. Losh was named Troop 5 captain. Both previously served as first sergeants and were district commanders.
L.J. Deskins was promoted to captain with Troop 8 Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He previously was a first sergeant and regional BCI coordinator.
The department also announced several transfers, including Troop 4 Capt. T.L. Forman, who was returned to his permanent rank of lieutenant and transferred to professional standards at Troop 6.
Additionally, Capt. J.E. Davis of Troop 8 Bureau of Criminal Investigation was returned to the permanent rank of first sergeant and transferred to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Beckley.
Three senior staff were granted retirement by the West Virginia State Retirement Board, including Maj. T.L. Williams, Lt. Col. D.M. Nelson and Capt. G.L. Stalnaker.
During an administration briefing last week, Gov. Jim Justice said he was satisfied with the pace of changes being made within the department since Chambers assumed command.
“It’s not my goal to have a whole bunch of scalps. It’s just not,” Justice said.
The anonymous letter sent to state officials and reporters alleged a range of wrongdoing, from marital affairs between top department leaders to the theft of money by an off-duty captain from a casino patron to a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute.
Joseph Comer, a trooper from Jackson County, has come forward as the author of the letter, saying he was arrested on charges related to domestic violence prior to a scheduled grievance hearing, and is alleging he is the target of retaliation.
In addition, the department is facing lawsuits from two women who allege they were drugged, kidnapped and raped by the same trooper in Logan County in separate incidents in July and December of 2021.
The FBI is investigating the rape cases, as well as the February death of Edmond Exline, who was tased by a trooper during an encounter on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County.
The trooper in the rape case, as well as three troopers in Berkeley County incident, are on administrative leave.