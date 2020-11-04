CHARLESTON — After an eight-month hiatus due to COVID-19, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform again in November.
The symphony, under the direction of Lawrence Loh, will present its first live streaming concert 3 p.m. Nov. 15. The performance will feature an all-strings version of the orchestra, with guest pianist Orion Weiss.
The Nov. 15 performance will include “Lyric for Strings” by composer George Walker, the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, Elgar’s “Serenade” and Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4” with Weiss on piano.
Tickets to view the stream are $15 for single tickets or $25 for family tickets and can be purchased through wvsymphony.org. Current WVSO subscribers will receive complimentary access to the stream.
In a release, WVSO president Joe Tackett said, “After hours of discussions with our musicians, we are proud to make a commitment to bring back music in a new, safe way.”
The Nov. 15 show is the first performance by the symphony since March 14. In mid-March, the WVSO canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, joining virtually every other performing arts organization in the country in shutting down amid the pandemic.
Optimistically, the symphony announced plans in May for the 2020-2021 season, which would have begun Oct. 3 with a birthday tribute to Beethoven. Due to continuing concerns about the coronavirus, the symphony canceled the first half of its season in August.
“While the pandemic has caused massive upheaval, we will be doing all that we can to financially support our musicians and stagehands so we can keep the music playing,” Tackett said. “We have made a promise to our community to innovate, and not hibernate.”
The Governor’s Office released guidelines for public performances Oct. 5.
“The streaming show is a different program than we planned for this time of the year,” acknowledged Amanda McDonald, marketing director for the symphony. “But I think we’re doing our best to make lemonade with some of the lemons COVID has given us.”
For the streaming performance, the symphony has partnered with West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is providing the technical help to stream the concert. Following the live-streamed performance, Public Broadcasting will re-air the concert 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
McDonald said the symphony was looking toward 2021. The WVSO is scheduled to return with a live performance at the Clay Center Feb. 6 with “Romance Abounds,” but McDonald said they were taking a wait-and-see approach while also looking into other options.
“Innovating, not hibernating, we keep saying,” she said.
For more information or questions regarding access to the live stream, contact McDonald at amcdonald@wvsymphony.org or 304-957-9880.