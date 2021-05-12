CHARLESTON — A multistate settlement to resolve allegations that a pharmaceutical company falsely and aggressively marketed and promoted Suboxone, leading to improper use of state Medicaid funds, has been reached, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The company, Indivior, will provide West Virginia more than $5.2 million, according to a news release from Morrisey’s office.
The state will keep more than $1.36 million, while the balance will reimburse federal Medicaid programs — a move that’s consistent with previous Medicaid settlements.
The West Virginia Bureau of Medicaid Services will receive approximately $583,384 of the state’s share.
“Marketing a product using false claims — particularly claims regarding safety of a drug — can have dangerous outcomes,” Morrisey said in the release. “This type of fraud also takes Medicaid resources away from those who need them most. We must never cease in our efforts to root out fraud, waste and abuse.”
The settlement resolves allegations that from 2010 to 2015 that Indivior promoted the sale and use of Suboxone to physicians who prescribed the drug without legitimate medical purpose and knowingly promoted the sale or use of Suboxone film based on false or misleading claims that it was less susceptible to diversion than Suboxone tablets.
The agreement also resolves allegations that Indivior submitted a petition to federal regulators in September 2012 fraudulently claiming the Suboxone tablet had been discontinued in an attempt to delay generic competitors entering the market.
This is West Virginia’s second settlement to resolve Medicaid fraud allegations related to the sale and marketing of Suboxone, according to the release. The first, announced in late 2019, was valued at $700 million nationally and resolved allegations against the maker of Suboxone, Reckitt Benckiser Group.