WILLIAMSON — On Thursday, Oct. 13, the WV Women’s Business Center in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Partner Community Capital and the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Community Day at Downtown Yoga in Williamson from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The WV Women’s Business Center Community Day will provide current and future small business owners in the area a variety of walk-in services. Attendees will be able to meet a business advisor, speak with a lender from Partner Community Capital and attend a training on Choosing the Best Legal Structure for Your Small Business, presented by Kim Donahue of the Small Business Administration. This event will also give attendees the opportunity to connect and network with fellow business owners in the community.
Computers, snacks and coffee will also be available.
For more details and a schedule of the day’s events, visit communityday.wvwomen.org. Attendees can register for the event or just stop in.
The WV Women’s Business Center Community Day in Williamson is the first of many Community Days to come throughout the state of West Virginia. The goal of these events is to connect entrepreneurs to the WV Women’s Business Center and to other resources that can help them start, scale and succeed.