CHARLESTON — Nettie Goan of Red Jacket in Mingo County received the Trudy Laurenson Advocate With Courage Award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network for her commitment to the Child Advocacy Center movement in the state, according to a news release. The award was presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on Sept. 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Trudy Laurenson Advocate With Courage Award recognizes an advocate who has gone above and beyond in their work for children. The award is named for the late Trudy Laurenson — a mother of the statewide movement of Child Advocacy Centers in West Virginia.
Goan has been a social worker and advocate for more than 30 years in Southern West Virginia, currently working at Logan and Mingo Child Advocacy Centers. She has been recognized by co-workers and community partners as the “go-to” person for assisting families in getting resources they need, such as accessing food banks, and has been a big part of the Healthy Grandfamilies program in Mingo County. Nettie’s ability to comfort families when appearing at the Child Advocacy Center for the first time is exceptional.
“Nettie demonstrates kindness, respect and compassion for all clients — leading to her being exceptionally loved in her community and beyond,” said Kate Flack, chief executive officer of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network. “We are honored to present this inaugural award to her.”
