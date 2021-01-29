CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education is once again seeking to partner with organizations across the state to help feed children and provide supervised activities this summer.
County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofits can participate in the Summer Food Service Program, which ensures children ages 18 and under in lower-income areas continue to receive free, nutritious meals during the summer, when they do not have access to the programs available during the school year, such as the School Breakfast Program or National School Lunch Program.
“Supporting summer feeding sites in your community is one of the most important things you can do to ensure no child goes hungry this summer,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch in a news release. “Children require consistent, high-quality nutrition year-round as their young bodies and minds continue to develop. We want to make certain every child returns to the classroom in the fall ready to learn.”
Participating organizations must be nonprofit entities and may include schools; local, municipal or county governments; libraries; summer camps; youth sports programs; police and fire stations; or places of worship. Organizations approved to participate in this federal program are responsible for managing the sites that provide meals to children.
WVDE Office of Child Nutrition Director Amanda Harrison said last year, 785 Summer Food Program sites provided nutritious meals to children around the state.
Organizations interested in becoming a 2021 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling 304-558-3396. Summer sites will be announced in June 2021.