CHAPMANVILLE — Marijuana, an illegal firearm and heroin were all found inside the Chapmanville Inn motel during two separate arrests made by West Virginia State Police on Friday, May 15.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the bust happened after several West Virginia State Police troopers obtained multiple drug tips on apartment 209 at Rodeway Inn — now known as Chapmanville Inn — in Chapmanville. When the police arrived, they reported the distinct odor of marijuana in the apartment.
While speaking to Eddie Conley, a.k.a. “Meatball,” 44, of Chapmanville, police reportedly observed multiple drug paraphernalia items scattered throughout the residence.
Police requested Conley, along with his girlfriend, Taylor Baisden, to exit the apartment. Conley reportedly told police that the room belonged to him and that he was staying there because he was homeless. He admitted there was a small amount of marijuana in the apartment and provided police both verbal and written consent to search.
While searching the residence, a loaded Cobra .38 Special Derringer pistol was found. A criminal history search on Conley found that has multiple felonies, including unlawful assault on March 28, 2019, and operating or attempt to operate a clandestine drug lab disposition on April 22, 2016.
Conley has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. An inmate search showed that he was still incarcerated at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
Police obtained a recorded mirandized statement from Stephanie Hill, 34, of Chapmanville, who was also arrested by the same officers in room 215 at Chapmanville Inn for a different crime. In the statement, Hill said she was given the firearm and was directed to take it to room 209 and give it to Conley, which she did.
In a separate criminal complaint, officers write that they discovered a substantial amount of a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin in Hill’s room, as well as small plastic baggies, scales, several hundred dollars in U.S. currency in small bills and items commonly associated with distribution of controlled substances in a black backpack. Hill directed officers to the location of these items.
During processing at the WVSP Logan detachment, Hill provided a mirandized recorded statement admitting that she had sold heroin and that she had paid $1,500 for the heroin in her possession.
She further stated that she had the potential to make up to $3,000 for the sale of the heroin.
Hill has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin). An inmate search also revealed that she is still behind bars at SWRJ as of press time.