LOGAN COUNTY – As of press time Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia State Police are still searching for a missing woman from Logan County.
Ashley Mullins, 34, was last seen Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Mitchell Heights area driving toward Chapmanville. According to police, Mullins drives a gray 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, which was found abandoned in Boone County on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Mullins has green eyes and brown hair. Her height is around 5’9", and she weighs 185 pounds.
Mullins was last seen wearing a white Affliction T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the WVSP Logan detachment at 304-792-7200.