DESKINS ADDITION — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on W.Va. 119/26 at Deskins Addition in Logan County from 6 p.m. until midnight Wednesday, April 28. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as W.Va. 73, Logan.
The focus of the checkpoint is Driving Under the Influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.
The WVSP encourages the public to use the State Police *SP system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations.
By dialing *SP on a hands-free device, motorists can contact the nearest WVSP detachment.
For more information, contact First Sergeant M.S. Lively at the WVSP Logan detachment at 304-792-7200.