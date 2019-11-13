INSTITUTE — West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College (SWVCTC) have signed a 2+2 agreement for students studying certain majors.
Leaders from both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding Nov. 5. Commonly referred to as a 2+2 agreement, it enables students who complete a two-year associate degree at SWVCTC in biology or chemistry to continue their education at WVSU and have the credits they have already earned recognized, which ensures a quicker completion of a four-year bachelor’s degree.
The agreement will begin with the upcoming spring 2020 semester.
“This agreement allows Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College students who wish to continue their education a seamless transition into West Virginia State University,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins via press release. “We look forward to welcoming even more students onto our campus from Southern, where we already enjoy a strong pipeline because of our award-winning faculty and nationally recognized programs.”
“Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is honored to partner with West Virginia State University to offer this opportunity to our students,” said SWVCTC Interim President Samuel Litteral. “Both of our colleges are committed to our students and communities, and this will provide even more opportunities for their success. We are always grateful to partner with our state’s distinguished colleges to give our students every opportunity to be successful and further their possibilities.”
SWVCTC has campuses and locations in Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wyoming counties. For more information, visit www.southernwv.edu.
WVSU is a historically black public university located in the Kanawha County community of Institute, about nine miles west of Charleston. The school is known for its large population of students who commute.
