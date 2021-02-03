MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students from Logan County.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
CHAPMANVILLE: Jamie Dotson, Psychology; Robert Kuenzel, Political Science; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations.
LAKE: Rachel Costa, Criminology.
PEACH CREEK: Wesley Varney, Public Health.
STOLLINGS: Jaden Oney, Multidisciplinary Studies.
DEAN’S LIST
AMHERSTDALE: Nicholas Collins, Exercise Physiology; Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health.
CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Dakota Bevino, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Megan Satterfield, Human Performance & Health.
DAVIN: Nijeul Sharp, Health and Well-Being.
LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology; Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics and Information Management; Flora Page, General Business; Eric Snyder, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.
MOUNT GAY: Jennifer Cashdollar, Elementary Education; Haley Maynard, Pre-Nursing.
PEACH CREEK: Elijah McComas, Engineering Track 3.