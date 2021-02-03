Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are the students from Logan County.

GRADUATESCHAPMANVILLE: Robert Kuenzel, Political Science.

LAKE: Rachel Costa, Criminology.

LOGAN: Cody Adkins, Criminology; Connor Akers, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.

PEACH CREEK: Wesley Varney, Public Health.

SWITZER: Allison Porter, Nursing.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

CHAPMANVILLE: Jamie Dotson, Psychology; Robert Kuenzel, Political Science; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations.

LAKE: Rachel Costa, Criminology.

PEACH CREEK: Wesley Varney, Public Health.

STOLLINGS: Jaden Oney, Multidisciplinary Studies.

DEAN’S LIST

AMHERSTDALE: Nicholas Collins, Exercise Physiology; Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health.

CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Dakota Bevino, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Megan Satterfield, Human Performance & Health.

DAVIN: Nijeul Sharp, Health and Well-Being.

LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology; Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics and Information Management; Flora Page, General Business; Eric Snyder, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.

MOUNT GAY: Jennifer Cashdollar, Elementary Education; Haley Maynard, Pre-Nursing.

PEACH CREEK: Elijah McComas, Engineering Track 3.