MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president's list and dean's list students for the fall 2021 semester.To be named to the president's list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.Here are students from the area.GraduatesAMHERSTDALE: Nicholas Collins, Exercise Physiology.CHAPMANVILLE: Jeremy Lilly, Industrial Engineering.CLOTHIER: Joshua Williams, Industrial Engineering.STOLLINGS: Joseph Lowe, Mechanical Engineering; Jaden Oney, Multidisciplinary Studies.President's ListAMHERSTDALE: Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health.CHAPMANVILLE: Jamie Dotson, Psychology; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations; Barbara Pridemore, Chemistry. DAVIN: Allison Justice, Nursing; Nijeul Sharp, Health and Well-Being.LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology.OMAR: Hayley Day, Political Science.STOLLINGS: Jaden Oney, Multidisciplinary Studies.Dean's ListCHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Heather Hainer; Carrie Kirkendoll, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Jeremy Lilly, Industrial Engineering.HOLDEN: Gage Long, Integrated Studies; Austin Ooten, Computer Science.LOGAN: Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics and Information Management.MOUNT GAY: Haley Maynard, Public Health.PECKS MILL: Cynthia Berry, General Business.