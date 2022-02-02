Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

Graduates

AMHERSTDALE: Nicholas Collins, Exercise Physiology.

CHAPMANVILLE: Jeremy Lilly, Industrial Engineering.

CLOTHIER: Joshua Williams, Industrial Engineering.

STOLLINGS: Joseph Lowe, Mechanical Engineering; Jaden Oney, Multidisciplinary Studies.

President’s List

AMHERSTDALE: Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health.

CHAPMANVILLE: Jamie Dotson, Psychology; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations; Barbara Pridemore, Chemistry.

DAVIN: Allison Justice, Nursing; Nijeul Sharp, Health and Well-Being.

LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology.

OMAR: Hayley Day, Political Science.

STOLLINGS: Jaden Oney, Multidisciplinary Studies.

Dean’s List

CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Heather Hainer; Carrie Kirkendoll, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Jeremy Lilly, Industrial Engineering.

HOLDEN: Gage Long, Integrated Studies; Austin Ooten, Computer Science.

LOGAN: Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics and Information Management.

MOUNT GAY: Haley Maynard, Public Health.

PECKS MILL: Cynthia Berry, General Business.

