MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2018 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students for Logan County.
President’s list
CHAPMANVILLE: Joshua Bazzilla, Exercise Physiology; Candice Brown, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Hillary Hainer, Non-Degree; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations.
MALLORY: Carrie Ellis, Nursing — RN.
Dean’s list
AMHERSTDALE: Jessica McNeely, Nursing — RN.
CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Robert Kuenzel, Political Science; Megan Satterfield, Human Performance & Health; Haley Wilburn, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
HEWETT: Sydney Stollings, Strategic Communications.
LOGAN: Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics/Info Management; Eric Snyder, Recreation, Parks & Tourism Resources.
MOUNT GAY: Staci Hall, MDS — Education/Human Services.
PEACH CREEK: Elijah McComas, Engineering Track 3.
PECKS MILL: Joshua Zigmond, Aerospace Engineering.
SWITZER: Allison Click, Nursing — RN.
WILKINSON: Alexandra Wooten, Theatre.