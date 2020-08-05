MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students from Logan County.
GRADUATES
CHAPMANVILLE: Tanisha Adams, Anthropology; Joshua Bazzilla, Exercise Physiology; Candice Brown, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Makayla Gresham, Dentistry; Nicholas Hensley, Agribusiness Management; Hope Kirk, Occupational Therapy; Justin Stapleton, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Haley Wilburn, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
DAVIN: Zackery Asbury, Medicine.
DAVIN: Caleb Davis, Law.
HEWETT: Sydney Stollings, Strategic Communications.
LAKE: Tabitha Craddock, Exercise Physiology.
LOGAN: Riki Workman, Public Health.
MOUNT GAY: Staci Hall, Education/Human Services.
PECKS MILL: Nancy Peyton, Integrated Marketing Communications.
WEST LOGAN: Lauren Campbell, Occupational Therapy.
WILKINSON: Alexandra Wooten, Theatre.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Candice Brown, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Hillary Hainer, Non-Degree; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations.
LAKE: Rachel Costa, Criminology.
LOGAN: Kaitlyn Copley, Child Development and Family Studies; Eric Snyder, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.
PEACH CREEK: Wesley Varney, Public Health.
WEST LOGAN: William Akers, Exercise Physiology.
WILKINSON: Alexandra Wooten, Theatre.
DEAN’S LIST
CHAPMANVILLE: Joshua Bazzilla, Exercise Physiology; Dakota Bevino, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Sydnee Roberts, Health Informatics and Information Management; Haley Wilburn, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
HEWETT: Sydney Stollings, Strategic Communications.
LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology; Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics and Information Management.
MAN: Amiri Bartley, Anthropology.
MOUNT GAY: Jennifer Cashdollar, Elementary Education.
PEACH CREEK: Elijah McComas, Engineering Track 3.
PECKS MILL: Joshua Zigmond, Aerospace Engineering.
STOLLINGS: Jaden Oney, Exercise Physiology.