Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are the students from Logan County.

GRADUATES

CHAPMANVILLE: Tanisha Adams, Anthropology; Joshua Bazzilla, Exercise Physiology; Candice Brown, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Makayla Gresham, Dentistry; Nicholas Hensley, Agribusiness Management; Hope Kirk, Occupational Therapy; Justin Stapleton, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Haley Wilburn, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

DAVIN: Zackery Asbury, Medicine.

DAVIN: Caleb Davis, Law.

HEWETT: Sydney Stollings, Strategic Communications.

LAKE: Tabitha Craddock, Exercise Physiology.

LOGAN: Riki Workman, Public Health.

MOUNT GAY: Staci Hall, Education/Human Services.

PECKS MILL: Nancy Peyton, Integrated Marketing Communications.

WEST LOGAN: Lauren Campbell, Occupational Therapy.

WILKINSON: Alexandra Wooten, Theatre.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Candice Brown, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Hillary Hainer, Non-Degree; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations.

LAKE: Rachel Costa, Criminology.

LOGAN: Kaitlyn Copley, Child Development and Family Studies; Eric Snyder, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.

PEACH CREEK: Wesley Varney, Public Health.

WEST LOGAN: William Akers, Exercise Physiology.

WILKINSON: Alexandra Wooten, Theatre.

DEAN’S LIST

CHAPMANVILLE: Joshua Bazzilla, Exercise Physiology; Dakota Bevino, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Sydnee Roberts, Health Informatics and Information Management; Haley Wilburn, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

HEWETT: Sydney Stollings, Strategic Communications.

LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology; Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics and Information Management.

MAN: Amiri Bartley, Anthropology.

MOUNT GAY: Jennifer Cashdollar, Elementary Education.

PEACH CREEK: Elijah McComas, Engineering Track 3.

PECKS MILL: Joshua Zigmond, Aerospace Engineering.

STOLLINGS: Jaden Oney, Exercise Physiology.