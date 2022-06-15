WVU announces spring 2022 graduates and honors students Logan Banner Jun 15, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.Here are students from our area.GraduatesAMHERSTDALE: Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health.CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Candice Brown, Counseling; Dakota Conley, Nursing; Megan Satterfield, Occupational Therapy; Michaela Trent, Professional Pharmacy; Haley Wilburn, Speech-Language Pathology.HOLDEN: Austin Ooten, Computer Science; Ashley Porter, Literacy Education.LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology.MALLORY: Alex Lusk, Dentistry.President’s ListAMHERSTDALE: Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health. CHAPMANVILLE: Jamie Dotson, Psychology; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations.DAVIN: Allison Justice, Nursing.LOGAN: Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics and Information Management.MOUNT GAY: Haley Maynard, Public Health.OMAR: Hayley Day, Political Science.Dean’s ListCHAPMANVILLE: Heather Hainer; Carrie Kirkendoll, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Shea Pridemore, Chemistry.HOLDEN: Mikki Conley, Health and Well-Being; Austin Ooten, Computer Science.LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology; Hailey Nelson, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Sarth Patel, Computer Science.PECKS MILL: Cynthia Berry, General Business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Deb Miller: Many decisions are important near the end of life This week in West Virginia history First responders tighten belts as fuel prices hit budget Mine Wars Museum testing new hours Logan well represented on Class AA all-state team; Dalton represents Tigers on 2nd team WVU football adds pair of linemen to list of commits WVU announces spring 2022 graduates and honors students Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer free passes during WV Day Weekend Online Poll Do you think the U.S. needs stricter gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings across the country? You voted: Yes No Undecided Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTennis Mullins Sr. celebrates 97th birthdayBlankenship named first team all-state; Blevins, Thompson earn second team nodDwight Williamson: Softball is gone, but memories of great players remainSouthern students make spring dean's listLogan county well represented on all-state softball squadsMay grand jury returns 71 indictmentsPlan for new homeless/day shelter in Logan area discussed at county commissionCancer survivor Glick inspires LoganKelly Gilmore Codispoti appointed to fill O'Briant's circuit judge seatLogan County celebrates graduations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView