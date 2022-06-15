Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from our area.

Graduates

AMHERSTDALE: Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health.

CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Candice Brown, Counseling; Dakota Conley, Nursing; Megan Satterfield, Occupational Therapy; Michaela Trent, Professional Pharmacy; Haley Wilburn, Speech-Language Pathology.

HOLDEN: Austin Ooten, Computer Science; Ashley Porter, Literacy Education.

LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology.

MALLORY: Alex Lusk, Dentistry.

President’s List

AMHERSTDALE: Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health.

CHAPMANVILLE: Jamie Dotson, Psychology; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations.

DAVIN: Allison Justice, Nursing.

LOGAN: Cameron Keyser, Health Informatics and Information Management.

MOUNT GAY: Haley Maynard, Public Health.

OMAR: Hayley Day, Political Science.

Dean’s List

CHAPMANVILLE: Heather Hainer; Carrie Kirkendoll, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Shea Pridemore, Chemistry.

HOLDEN: Mikki Conley, Health and Well-Being; Austin Ooten, Computer Science.

LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology; Hailey Nelson, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Sarth Patel, Computer Science.

PECKS MILL: Cynthia Berry, General Business.

