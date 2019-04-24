By RYAN QUINN
HD Media
The West Virginia University Board of Governors is already discussing possibly trying to keep Gordon Gee as WVU's president, despite him having two years left in his current contract.
"They are looking at extending my contract, and we'll just see how that goes," Gee said. "As I say, West Virginia is a gift to me, and I think as long as I have the capacity and the energy I really feel very compelled doing what we're doing because, you know, we're on a real mission here. And with the loss of our provost and with some of the changes being made I think that the board felt that certitude in terms of having solidity in terms of leadership was important."
Provost Joyce McConnell is leaving to become Colorado State University's president.
In a Friday news release, board Chairman William Wilmoth said Gee "indicated he would be interested in extending his time with West Virginia University, and I am excited and believe it is in this institution's best interest to explore that option."
Gee was WVU's president from 1981 to 1985, and he returned as president in December 2013. His current contract expires June 30, 2021.
Among other benefits, it pays him $675,000 annually from the university, plus a further $125,000 per year from the WVU Foundation.
Further, it provides retention incentives from the foundation: $600,000 if he stays at the university until at least June 30 of this year, and another $400,000 payout if he stays through June 30, 2021.
Gee said he hasn't requested a certain length contract extension. As for pay, he said "the compensation issues are up to the board. I'm very well compensated."
At the beginning of its meeting Friday, the board spent about two hours behind closed doors. There were no nays heard in the voice vote to enter the closed session.
Wilmoth claimed a litany of exemptions to open meetings laws to justify the closed session: "legal, personnel and deliberative matters, matters not considered public records, discussions consistent with the statutorily required three-year presidential performance review and related contract terms, matters related to construction planning, commercial competition matters, the purchase, sale or lease of property and/or the investment of public funds."
When the board emerged from closed session, Wilmoth said the members would split into two committees: one that will receive feedback from faculty, staff, students and community members, and a second to perform Gee's evaluation.
Also Friday, the board approved multiple big ticket expenses through a single vote to approve its "consent agenda," which is usually a section reserved for routine matters. There were no nays heard in the voice vote.
Also through the consent agenda, the board approved selling the WVU Institute of Technology's former College of Business Economics building and associated parking lots in Montgomery to Cavalier Heights Limited Partnership, which plans housing for elderly and/or disabled people.
WVU moved WVU Tech from Montgomery to Beckley. The meeting agenda states Cavalier Heights has agreed to buy the property for no less than the average of two independent appraisals, but figures weren't provided.
The approved consent agenda expenses, according to the meeting agenda, include:
n $8 million, from private donations and a source called "central capital," to complete design, asbestos abatement, the demolition of Stansbury Hall and other things related to building Reynolds Hall, the new Business and Economics building
n $1.3 million to install new artificial turf at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility
n $1.3 million to recoat the existing roof membrane of the Coliseum
n $250,000 to hire a yet-unchosen consultant to look at WVU's properties, which include farms, orchards and unoccupied land, and "catalog their usable resources," assess their market value and recommend what to do with them
n $1.5 million, from private donations, to hire a construction manager for pre-construction services and to relocate utilities and infrastructure regarding Milan Pushkar Center upgrades, including expanding the home team locker room, equipment room and player lounge.
n $4.2 million, $4 million of which the dining services company Sodexo will fund, to remove asbestos at and renovate the Evansdale Residential Complex Dining Hall this summer
n $3.8 million, all funded by Sodexo, to this summer turn the Hatfield's restaurant in the Mountainlair student union into a student dining facility, alongside upgrading the elevator, adding a pizza kiosk and making other changes.