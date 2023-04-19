Though patches of these wild onions, known as ramps, may appear thick and widespread for plucking each spring in Appalachia, West Virginia University experts caution overharvesting is a threat in many locations.
“Ramps, the first green plant to emerge in the spring, were traditionally eaten by Native Americans as a tonic to replenish nutrients after the winter season. In recent years, consumer demand has significantly increased due to local and wild food movements. They’re now considered a seasonal delicacy beyond their growing regions. Some estimates indicate that $15 million in ramps are sold each year in just a few weeks,” said Melissa Marra, associate professor of nutritional sciences at the School of Agriculture and Foods, WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.
Ramps are a plant that needs to bloom and go to seed for it to return the next year. The problem is that they don’t taste good anymore if they’re in the ground for that long. It’s common to pluck the entire plant from the ground in the first couple weeks after it pops up, then eat the bulb and sometimes the leaves.
This method is fine, as long as there are plants left in the ground to flower. The most sustainable method is to cut just below the leaves so the root system can remain intact. Another good tip is making sure to only take what will actually be eaten. Brian Sparks, WVU Extension agent, agriculture and natural resources for Nicholas and Fayette counties, recommends taking no more than 10% of the ramps in a patch.
“Always be sure to be mindful of the forest as you’re foraging. Respecting the native flora and fauna ensures that it can be a good place to forage for years to come,” said Alex Coffman, a 4-H youth development agent with WVU Extension.
According to Marra, one study estimated that it could take 22 years for a patch to recover when 25% of the area is harvested by foraging the whole plant. In some states like Maine, Rhode Island and Tennessee, ramps are listed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “plants of special concern,” as they are vulnerable to becoming endangered.
“The forest gives us so much, including food. It’s no wonder they call ramps a spring tonic because nothing rings in the change of season better than sunshine and the peaking green leaves of ramps. While they have had a roller coaster of popularity over the years, West Virginians have always had a food history interlinked with ramps,” Coffman said.