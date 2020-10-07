CHARLESTON — The West Virginia University Extension Service, in partnership with the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS), is offering a series of classes in October.
The virtual classes are open as a part of the “A Patchwork of Proud People” conference.
“We have planned an excellent lineup of classes that you will definitely enjoy,” WVU Mineral County Extension Service Agent Margaret Miltenberger said in a media release. “This year, the classes will be free and open to the community, which is exciting.”
Classes began Tuesday, Oct. 6, and run through Oct. 22, with programs to suit individual schedules on mornings or afternoons, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Participants can choose the classes of interest to them.
Class topics include: West Virginia Heritage Foods, West Virginia Rivers, History of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Enjoying Outdoors with Children, Becoming Active in Historic Preservation, Tai Chi, Adventures and Aging, Home Preparedness, Mental Health and Today’s Youth, Trip to Ireland, Avoiding Scams, Mindful Breathing, and Indoor Herb Gardening.
Food demonstrations offered will be: Air Fryer, Instant Pot, microwaves, Crock-Pots and dehydrating/freezing.
Craft classes include pom-pom wreath and making holiday cards.
The classes are taught through Zoom and can be accessed via computer, tablet or smartphone.
For more information and a detailed schedule of class dates/times, contact the WVU Kanawha County Extension Office at 304-720-9573, Susan Bratcher at susan.bratcher@mail.wvu.edu or your local county office.