WVU Parkersburg names fall graduates, honor lists HD Media Jan 19, 2022 PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor's degrees to December 2021 graduates.Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average (GPA) earned academic honors, as follows: 3.50-3.749, Cum Laude; 3.75-3.99, Magna Cum Laude; and 4.0, Summa Cum Laude.The December WVU Parkersburg graduates include:Logan CountyLogan: Ciara Noe, AAS, Child Development.Students on the President's List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include: Lincoln CountyWest Hamlin: Ashley Bowman.Students named to the Dean's List maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:Boone CountyFoster: Jacob Ferrell.