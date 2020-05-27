KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s Potomac State College President Jennifer Orlikoff announces 117 students who earned a place on the President’s list for spring 2020.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a 3.7 to 4.0 grade point average while maintaining a full-time student status. Those students who earned a place on the President’s List include Logan residents Ginger Rodeheaver and John Rodeheaver.
Potomac State College Dean of Academic Affairs Greg Ochoa announces 237 students who earned a place on the Dean’s list for spring 2020.
In order to be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade point average and may have no D, F, or I grades. Those who have have met the criteria include Logan residents Joy Agwaramgbo-Noe and Emmanuel Chiemeke-Noe.