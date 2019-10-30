CHAPMANVILLE – West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee was in town recently as part of a listening tour for prospective students.
WVU’s Ask Us Anything tour is an informal meet-and-greet recruiting event in which prospective future students, along with their parents or alumni, can speak with representatives from the university in a relaxed atmosphere. The tour visits various locations across the nation, and on Monday, Oct. 21, Giovanni’s in Chapmanville was the spot.
High school seniors from within a five-county radius were invited to the event, with at least one student coming from as far as Belfry, Kentucky. The biggest guest at the event was Gee, who showed up several minutes into the forum to greet students and parents and take photos with them.
“It’s just an opportunity for us to meet students and make certain that they get their questions answered, and for me, it’s a great opportunity to visit with family and students, and also to be able to tell a little bit about the story of the university,” Gee said. “This is not my first time in Chapmanville, but it’s my first time on this particular tour, so we do something different every year. We have a great turnout, by the way, for which I’m really grateful.”
Questions that typically get asked at these events usually revolve around topics like what kind of degrees are offered at WVU and about the campus size, Gee said.
“We hear a lot of questions from parents,” Gee said. “A number of the students have already have applied, and many of them have already been accepted, so we’ve got some of the really, very bright kids here who are very dedicated to their studies, but they want to come to a place where a lot of them talk about, ‘Is it too big?’ and a lot of other things, and after they’ve visited, they discover that it’s kind of like the Goldilocks University – it’s just the right size.”
Gee emphasized that he feels it is important for students to make the decision to further their education first, regardless of if they attend WVU or not.
“My first goal is to encourage students to continue their education, whether it’s at West Virginia University, Marshall University, community college, technical schools,” Gee said. “The future of this state is going to depend on an educated citizenry, and we need to make sure that we get those young people to continue their education. Of course, I’d love to have all the best and brightest come and join us at the university, that’s important.
“Second thing I always tell everyone is the fact we want to have our young people stay in this state,” Gee added. “The future of this state is going to be built on young people devoting themselves to our state and making sure that they are here to build a great future, so we need to make sure that we keep them in state.”
