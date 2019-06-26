By JORDYN JOHNSON
HD Media
BECKLEY - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee will remain in his position until 2024 after the university's board of governors approved an extension of his contract.
The board met Friday in Beckley for a regularly scheduled meeting at the WVU Institute of Technology campus. After an executive session that lasted around two hours, the board discussed Gee's contract.
Gee's current deal would have expired in June 2021, but he will now have three more years as president after indicating during the prior meeting, in April, that as long as he had "the capacity and the energy" to continue as president, he would.
The extension does not increase his base salary, which is currently $800,000 a year. The extension offer followed a state-required performance evaluation.
Board of Governors Chairman William Wilmoth said Gee is "one of the best, if not the best, university president(s) in the country."
"We'll have him here for five (more) years," he said. "I think it's a very important thing that everyone knows of the continuity and leadership at WVU in light of the provost leaving to become president of Colorado State (University), several deans retiring. But Gordon's staying, and we're glad to have him."
Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Joyce McConnell was hired as president of Colorado State in March. She is being replaced by Maryanne Reed, dean of the Reed College of Media, whose appointment is effective July 1.
A number of positions at the university are currently filled on an interim basis, including the College of Physical Activity and Sports Science; College of Education and Human Services; Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design; Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources; the Honors College; and the Humanities Center.
Wilmoth said Gee is needed during these transitional times at the university.
"I appointed a committee to meet with the various constituents, and virtually (everyone) who met with and talked with the committee was ecstatic that Gordon might be willing to stay around, so his evaluation was a beautiful one," Wilmoth said. "He's just wonderful at his job."
For Gee, he said being able to stay at WVU for three more years is an honor.
"West Virginia is a gift to me," he said. "I would not have had this opportunity to be a university president without West Virginia."
Gee began his career as a university president at WVU, from 1981 to 1985.
"This is where I started, and the opportunity to come back and be part of the state has meant so much to me because we're in the middle of a number of things," he said. "I think that this is a wonderful time to be at the university, but it's also a critical time for leadership of the university in the state, so I'm fully committed to doing the best job I can."
Gee said he hopes to continue to work on developing WVU's academic, social and cultural programs and West Virginia Forward - a partnership between the university, the state Department of Commerce and Marshall University that works to provide initiative solutions and advancement opportunities for West Virginia.
As for what will happen after the 2024 contract expires, Wilmoth said the board isn't sure what Gee will do.
"He's the Energizer Bunny," he said. "I would not discount the fact that he might be here longer."
Wilmoth is negotiating the final details of the contract that will go into effect July 1.