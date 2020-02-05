BRUNO — A man was arrested after a drug dealing investigation yielded a large amount of drugs and money.
According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. N.D. Tucker received information of possible drug dealing at a residence in Bruno, a community near Man. The residence was believed to be of the accused, Timothy Gravely, 36.
The investigation and arrest were made Saturday, Feb. 1.
When Tucker arrived, he reportedly observed a male, who had $70 in his hand, knocking on the door of the residence. Through further investigation and after doing a knock and talk at Gravely’s residence, consent was given to conduct a search.
During the search, Tucker reportedly located four 5mg Xanax pills, 47 40mg Oxymorphone (Opana) pills and $6,167 in cash.
Gravely was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He has two prior felony drug convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Gravely was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail for incarceration. As of press time, he was not yet arraigned.