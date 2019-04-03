LOGAN - The wife of the West Logan Police Chief was recently arrested and charged after she allegedly shot at him and chased him with a machete inside their home in Logan during a domestic incident.
Yantie Ward, 61, was charged with felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court on March 27, City of Logan Police responded to a call at a home along Wyatt Avenue for shots fired. When police arrived, Robert Ward was outside and told the Logan officers that his wife was inside with a firearm and had shot through the bathroom door. He said he managed to escape through a window.
Ward is the longtime police chief for the neighboring town of West Logan.
Yantie Ward initially refused to answer the door, but was taken into custody a few minutes later. During an investigation, the weapon was found, and police reportedly noticed where a bullet had gone through the bathroom door and into the water heater. She stated that she had shot through the door and was "just trying to scare him."
Robert Ward also stated that his wife had chased him into the bathroom with a machete. She said it was because she just wanted him to leave the residence.
Yantie Ward was arraigned on a $5,000 bond, which she has since posted.