LOGAN — Logan High School graduate Luke Jeffrey was recently named a Yeager Scholar at Marshall University, and he says the award has already offered him numerous advantages as an incoming freshman.
Officially known as the Society of Yeager Scholars, the program is the top academic scholarship at Marshall University. Jeffrey, who maintained an overall cumulative 4.3 GPA throughout his academic career at Logan High School and was valedictorian of the class of 2021, was among nine students out of 27 finalists to accept the offer to join the program.
Yeager Scholar students get a full-ride scholarship, as well as a stipend, trips and other advantages. Another big advantage is the networking opportunities it provides, which Jeffrey says has already given him a head start.
Jeffrey said Dr. Ben Eng, an associate professor of marketing and entrepreneurship at Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, has already helped him with an internship that is normally exclusive to only junior and senior students.
Jeffrey has also begun doing work in university communications, and he added that he has also been in contact with former soccer coach Sam Hood regarding the book Hood is writing about the school’s soccer history.
“It’s just really good at establishing, and as a freshman, my name is already out there in all kinds of places,” Jeffrey said. “So it’s really exciting to see what it will look like in the next four years and even after that, where it’ll take me.”
Jeffrey began the long application process for the program in November. He said it wasn’t until he began to reap some of its benefits that he began to fully understand the weight of it.
“I’m going to be completely honest, at the time, I was just like, ‘OK, cool,’ because I didn’t quite understand how big of a deal it was,” Jeffrey said. “My dad was, like, flipping out. I thought he was going to do a dance for me in the living room, but in my mind, I was like, ‘OK, cool, it’s a full ride,’ but I already had a couple full-ride offers at other places, and so in my mind, I just thought, ‘OK, I’ve already got this. What makes it different?’ But then, as I started getting into it, they started talking about it a little more, and I was able to actually experience some of the benefits it gave me, and then I was like, ‘OK … I can’t believe I got this!’
“Now reflecting on it, I’ve seen the competition that I was up against and what they were able to offer, and it just almost blows my mind that they chose me out of everyone,” Jeffrey added. “I’m very thankful.”
Currently at Marshall, Jeffrey is officially listed as economics major, but he notes that he is taking the first year or two to feel around for what he specifically wants to do.
“Right now, it looks like I will be doing a double major in accounting and entrepreneurship,” Jeffrey said. “I don’t know explicitly, but I’ve always said I have two goals in mind after I graduate college: I want to be successful and make a difference.”
During his time at Logan High School, Jeffrey was president of the state’s Beta Club in 2020 and was involved in several other school organizations such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Prayer Club, Eagle’s Nest and student government. He played soccer during his freshman year and tennis all four years, and was a state qualifier in tennis this past season.
Jeffrey is the son of Kenny (Shawna) Jeffrey of Mitchell Heights and Sandy Merrit of Nighbert.