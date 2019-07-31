CHAPMANVILLE - An 18-year-old Chapmanville man who was found with methamphetamine during a home search reportedly told police he was selling the meth to buy groceries.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, at around 4:50 p.m. July 25, Deputy Jason L. Mathis and Lt. M.B. Carter with the Logan County Sheriff's Department, along with Logan County Home Confinement officers Chadd Martin and Lois Nelson, went to a home at Frankfort Avenue in Chapmanville for a home inspection. When they arrived, they located three individuals in the living room, including the accused, Weston Ray Stollings, 18, of Chapmanville.
After all three were patted down, Martin conducted a search of one of the house's bedrooms and reportedly located a small metal storage keychain. When he examined the contents, he found three small plastic bags with a clear crystalline substance packaged for sale.
Stollings said it was his methamphetamine and that he was selling the meth to purchase groceries until he could get food stamps. Stollings reportedly also had a set of digital scales in the bedroom containing a powdered substance.
Stollings was read his Miranda rights, placed under arrest and transported to the LCSD for processing. He was also given a written interview and Miranda rights form, where he agreed to be interviewed and give a statement.
Stollings was arraigned on a $20,000 bond and, as of press time, currently sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
