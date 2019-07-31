By CHRIS WOOD
For The Logan Banner
LOGAN - Every summer for eight weeks they walk among us, working on projects that people in the community have filled out for them to work on. They're part of YouthWorks, and they're in Logan to serve others as well as to broaden their own experiences through the power of Jesus Christ.
"I'm originally from Wisconsin," said Kristen Nett, site director of YouthWorks. "I have also been to Logan on a first mission trip when I was a senior in high school, so I was a little bit familiar with the community before I came here."
YouthWorks is a nonprofit that provides Christ-centered mission trips to middle- and high-school students. It has 45 sites around the United States, including ones in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. Its residency runs each summer for eight weeks. Each participant comes to a site for a week from all over the country. They come on Sunday, and they stay until Friday morning. During that week, they serve alongside community members, doing work projects, helping with other kids in the community as well as getting to experience the culture of each different community where YouthWorks has its sites.
When asked what they do for fun, Nett said, "Going out in the evenings and doing fun things such as going to Chief Logan State Park or line dancing, getting a taste of the music experience here. And then we also have programmatic elements that align with Christianity - so praise and worship, prayer, devotions in the morning and all that." They especially like Hot Cup.
To come on a mission trip, each church or each person has to raise around $500. A lot of churches have fundraisers, so people aren't paying out of pocket, and a lot of church members get donations to come on the trip from their churches. But it does cost money to come on a YouthWorks trip, and that's just to fund the budget for the site because there's a lot of upkeep that needs to happen where they stay. While in Logan YouthWorks stays at New Covenant Fellowship.
"We get a lot of applications," Nett said. "We have work project applications. A lot of people hear through Deb and Dan, the pastor and his wife, up there at New Covenant Fellowship and then they kind of tell us. But otherwise, we can give our Work Project Coordinator's number, and people can call him that way." That number is 908-396-7553, or applications for work projects are at New Covenant Fellowship.
If you have a special project and are interested in YouthWorks completing it next summer, contact Dan Lawrence of New Covenant Fellowship for an application at 804-896-5823 or 608-228-4990.
To learn more about YouthWorks, either as a potential missionary or as someone who needs help, call 800-968-8504 or visit www.youthworks.com.
"We have seen so many amazing things in Logan," Nett said. "We have met many inspiring people who are showing Christ's love through giving their time and energy to positively change the lives of those around them. This town is incredible, and these people are incredible. We want everyone who lives here to believe that and believe in Logan."