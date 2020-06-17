LOGAN — Logan fire chief Scott Beckett says he would like to see the city implement a zoning ordinance to aid in the town’s growth and keeping it cleaner.
Beckett made the proposal during his code enforcement report at the Logan City Council’s regular session Wednesday, June 10. He said the idea came from an influx of code enforcement related calls he has received lately, and that a zoning ordinance would help provide some actual legal backing to better enforce the code.
Zoning ordinances allow municipalities to regulate how property in specific zones within the town can be used.
“We can’t have houses on street level in a commercial zone,” Beckett said. “We have to do away with that and make sure that doesn’t happen. We can’t, in a business district, have somebody having chairs on the sidewalk like we’ve had before that we fought at the Fox Apartments, and you all know that. You just can’t do it. You can’t have a historic town like we’ve got and then have people muck it up and devalue everybody’s property.”
Beckett said he often gets asked about tearing buildings down to make way for parking lots, something he said he is against.
“In my opinion, we need to fix it to where there are no more independently owned parking lots in downtown Logan. We need business, we need buildings,” Beckett said. “We don’t need people tearing down buildings just to put in their own parking lot. That’s not a help. That’s not going to rebuild the town. We have a parking building that sits empty every day. Who says you can’t walk half a block? We can’t have that.”
Several council members, city clerk Amber Miller and Mayor Serafino Nolletti all agreed with Beckett, the latter remarking that there is “more parking in town than there has ever been.”
“It’s like they want to park in their front door,” Beckett said. “They’ll go to Charleston and park at the mall and walk four miles to get to where they’re going, but here in Logan, they want to be right outside their door, and it’s counterproductive. We want buildings built with businesses or apartment complexes. We don’t need parking lots ... too many as it is.”
Beckett presented a copy of Nitro’s zoning ordinance and said he has discussed it with some of their city officials. Beckett said he picked Nitro because of its similarities to Logan in problems, as well as how their code enforcement is also handled through their fire department.
Nolletti directed Beckett to send a copy of Nitro’s ordinance to city attorney Kendal Partlow. Council members Ken Lee and Jay Mullins said the city had looked at implementing a zoning ordinance several years back that would have been based on Morgantown.
Continuing the discussion, Beckett said the city needs a specific ordinance alone that prohibits manufactured houses within city limits, saying that it detracts from regular built homes. He said younger generations — including the one he belongs to — do not take as much pride in their homes as generations in the past.
“These ordinances help keep that in hand,” Beckett said. “Nobody wants to live beside a trash dump.”